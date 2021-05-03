From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Should we really be trusting in science? My fear is not so much of a virus on the loose but what it’s doing to the young people that face a lifetime of fear that paralyzes. Where is this all going?
— F.Y.
Dear F.Y.: Science has given mankind many things he thought he wanted. It probes deep questions. Science stands like a somber shadow behind our waking thoughts. But while science has explored outer space, it has not conquered it; nuclear weaponry has not been perfected; and disease still spreads.
Yet the daily news tells us it can all be conquered by man. If it is true that “for every illness there is a cure,” then we must make haste to find it, though the sand in civilization’s hourglass is rapidly falling away.
Humanity is still ensnared in the web of our own thinking, trapped so cleverly that we can’t see either the cause or the cure.
Science can help us understand the physical world, but it will never be able to answer life’s deepest questions: Where is the world headed and how should we live? Only God can answer these.
Many scientists, in their search for truth, have found it in the Person of Jesus Christ. They realized what they studied was so complex and so well designed that it couldn’t have possibly happened by chance. It had to have a Designer who is the Creator of the world — Almighty God.
The world has changed drastically with the sweeping away of traditions and landmarks. Lifestyles are altered in the name of progress, while forgetting the faith of the pilgrims who first settled this land. They encountered trials and persecutions, but they lived in the dimension of eternity with hope and faith in Almighty God. The Bible tells us to place our faith in Him, and return to His truth, love, and grace while there is still time.