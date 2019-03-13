From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am in the military and proud to serve my country. I feel that I have given back to mankind. I have fought for our freedoms — including peoples’ right to religious freedom — and yet there are those who tell me this is not enough when it comes to having real freedom. What else can I do?
— S.B.
Dear S.B.: Abraham Lincoln has become known as the “Great Emancipator.” With one stroke of his pen he set free millions of slaves and they could receive that freedom or stay in bondage. This is celebrated still today as one of the great moments in American history. And it is. But there is a great and mighty man who died on the cross of Calvary 2,000 years ago who has set countless souls free from bondage — the ropes and chains of sin gone. There is nothing man can do to change this — but they can accept the freedom.
A tough young Marine declared one day, “I don’t believe in God. I don’t care about this man called Jesus. I am a Marine — I am tough! Religion is for sissies and old people, not for the strong and mighty!”
When bombs began to drop, the Marine was riding in a jeep around a little land-locked harbor. Thinking one of these bombs might be meant for him, he jumped off the jeep, hid behind a lumber pile and started praying with all his might. God heard his plea and answered his prayer. He was saved from the attack and that night he surrendered his soul to the soul-giver, Jesus Christ. He had finally learned the truth — that we are all weak and in need of a Savior. “The Lord your God in your midst, the Mighty One will save; He will rejoice over you with gladness, He will quiet you with His love” (Zephaniah 3:17).