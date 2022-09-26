From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It’s hard to imagine the world ever being at peace. The UN works for peace, and many nations talk of peace, but there’s little evidence that it will come.
– P.A.
Dear P.A.: If the United Nations could bring lasting peace, man could say to God, “We do not need You anymore. We have brought peace on Earth and have organized humanity in righteousness.” All of these schemes are patchwork remedies that a sick and dying world must use while waiting for the return of the Man in glory — Jesus Christ! Only Christ can bring lasting peace — peace with God, peace among mankind and nations and peace within our hearts. He transcends the political and social boundaries of the world!
The Bible tells us that one of the signs of the end of the world system is a demonstration of power without peace. Many wars take place all over the world and certainly major wars strike fear in people’s hearts. Someone may push the wrong button or miscalculate and we could be plunged into a third world war. But Jesus predicted, “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. … For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom” (Matthew 24:6–7). Predictions recorded in the Bible have come true and those that are yet unfulfilled will come to pass, because every word of God is true.
The world today is like an armed camp. Billions are spent for weapons that soon become obsolete or are replaced with new ones. The atmosphere is one of belligerence and fear. Tempers are pushed to the limit; patience is running out. We try to build a peaceful world but a new world cannot be built on the old. The new world will come about only when Jesus, the King of kings, reigns supreme — and He will return as the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6). Praise His Name.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
College of Coastal Georgia stands to benefit from the conservation of around 4,000 acres of marshland in north Glynn County, but the question remains about how to use it.
Barring any unforeseen conditions, the Golden Isles will not see a second Hermine this year.
Seven local and federal law enforcement agencies collaborated this month to arrest 35 suspects on outstanding felony warrants in Operation Coastal Flood.
Hermine may make a second visit to the Golden Isles.
Brunswick city officials and the groups behind three new murals will hold a ribbon cutting for the new paintings Saturday in Ahmaud Arbery Park.
Few joys seem to rival that of dogs and their owners during walks along the beach.