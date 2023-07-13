From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Most people are comfortable to say that Jesus was a great man. In spite of the fact that culture defies Jesus as the Savior, they have made him a pop icon. But why do Christians insist that Jesus was more than a man — divine?
– P.I.
Dear P.I.: Jesus Himself claimed He was divine: “I and the Father are one” (John 10:30, NIV). His miracles backed up His claim, as did His assertion that He could forgive sins — something only God can do (see Luke 5:20–25). Repeatedly the Gospel writers pointed out the way He fulfilled the Old Testament’s prophecies concerning the Messiah, who was to be called “Immanuel (which means, ‘God with us’)” (Matthew 1:23, NIV). Jesus’ divinity was demonstrated most of all by His resurrection from the dead and His ascension into Heaven — events that were witnessed by hundreds. What difference does it make? Only a sinless, divine Savior could save us, for only He could become the perfect and final sacrifice for our sins.
The architect of popular culture [worldliness] is none other than Satan. He’s been branding worldliness since the beginning of time. His methods are shifty and constantly in motion, changing fads and trends to keep the world running in circles in an attempt to bring Jesus down to its level. But the Bible clearly says that the natural man [pop culture that knows not the Spirit of God] cannot understand the things of God. Sin has twisted man’s understanding of truth thereby not recognizing the truth about God. This will be judged by God Himself. “By your words you will be condemned” (Matthew 12:37). People who imagine a god of their own choosing will be horrified when they stand before the true God of Heaven. People have a choice, but whoever “believes in Him is not condemned” (John 3:18).
