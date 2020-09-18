From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
For decades mankind has seemed self-sufficient, certain that we can conquer anything that comes against us, including God. It was astonishing to hear a prominent governor declare that diminishing COVID-19 was done by man and that “God had nothing to do with it!” Why does God put up with this?
— M.A.
Dear M.A.: Whenever we think we have a full grasp of God, we are like the person who makes his way to the ocean, scoops up a few drops, and holds them in his hands and proclaims: “I have made the ocean mine and hold it in my hands.” True, he does have a part of the ocean, but at the same moment the world’s millions could reach out their hands to be filled with seawater. They could each take as much as they wanted and still the ocean would remain unchanged. Its mightiness and power would be the same.
So it is with God. He can be everywhere at once, performing the mighty miracles that keep the stars in their places and the fish swimming in the sea. There is no limit to God, to His wisdom, to His power, or to His love.
Because God is perfect, He chooses to exhibit longsuffering, and shows mercy. But one day He will execute His judgment on those who reject His truth.
The Bible warns not to trifle with Almighty God. For those who try to limit God, cease at once! No matter how hard man may try, no one can confine Him or His works to any single place or sphere. Who is foolish enough to think they can limit the ocean?
God is able to do what we cannot do, and one day every person who has ever lived will bow before Him. Be sure you know where you stand with God.