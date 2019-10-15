From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do people say that Christ will make us new creatures? I have not experienced that phenomenon, even though I go to church regularly.
— C.D.
Dear C.D.: The whole matter of receiving new life in Christ is like a coin, having two sides. Life has a divine side and a human side. In our human life we must come to the realization that sin is present by nature and it drives us to things that are against the ways of God. When a person is born again by the power of Almighty God, they turn over a new leaf. The coin is flipped right side up.
The Bible says, “But as many as received Him, to them He gave the right to become children of God, to those who believe in His name: who were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God” (John 1:12-13).
One cannot receive this miraculous gift by just going to church. But everyone who humbles themselves and repents of sin will be given power to turn in the direction of holy God.
We cannot inherit Christianity. We may have had Christian parents, but that does not produce a Christian child. Being born again is altogether a work of the Holy Spirit of the living God. This new birth cannot be produced by human devices or schemes or of man’s will. Many people think they are automatically born again when they join a church or make some New Year’s resolution or give a large gift to a charitable organization. All of these are fine and good to do, but they do not produce the new birth.
How wonderful when people truly seek God’s truth in this matter. In doing so, they can find Him and make Him Lord.