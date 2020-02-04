Dr. Wallace:
My heart went out to the teenage girl who had a large nose but whose parents would not allow her to undergo plastic surgery to correct what she felt was a problem. When I was a teen, I had a nearly identical experience. It started in fifth grade with occasional taunts. I would laugh with those who made fun of me because I was afraid if I showed how hurt I was, it would somehow encourage the bullies to continue. It kind of worked for a while, but eventually the taunting got worse.
The verbal abuse I suffered became intolerable in middle school. The remarks were frequent and cruel. I loved my school days otherwise. I graduated from high school with honors, and because of my singing voice, I was voted the most talented in my senior class. But I was always made aware of my nose size. As a 12th grader, the crude remarks were long gone, but they were replaced with cute and clever phrases. One boy used to always blurt out, “The nose knows; ask her!” whenever someone asked him a question he did not know the answer to. It was beyond rude and embarrassing, but I never made a scene over his insensitivity.
When I was on my own at age 19, I finally saved up enough money to have a rhinoplasty, or nose job. Immediately after, my self-esteem soared. My only regret was that I didn’t have it done sooner.
— Very Happy With my New Normal Nose, via email
Dear Very Happy: I firmly believe that plastic surgery is necessary when a teen suffers because Mother Nature produced an attribute that can easily be corrected, provided the funding to do so exists. Thanks for being brave enough to share your story. It may be inspirational to a young person who reads it.