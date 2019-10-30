Dear Dr. Wallace:
I don’t want to give all the specific details, but my best friend and I are two pretty young ladies, and we enjoy spending our spare time sunbathing and hanging out at the beach in the Gulf of Mexico. Almost every time we are at the shore, some older guys hit on us. It’s flattering, but all we ever do is talk with them briefly and then move on. We never give out our names or telephone numbers.
We have often wondered why older guys are so fascinated with younger girls. We are both 16 and look our age, so there can be no mistake by these guys thinking we are older. Some of the guys who hawk us are even in their 30s! What’s up with this?
— Two Young Friends, Mobile, Alabama
Two Young Friends: Most of the older guys who “hawk” younger girls find it difficult to compete with their peers for females their own age. That drives them to younger girls, where the competition is less challenging. This gives the guys more confidence, and many younger girls are flattered with the attention given to them by older guys.
You and your friend are wise to ignore older guys who you know are on the prowl. My advice is to not engage in any conversation at all with men who are that much older than you are, as nothing good can come from these situations.
Dear Dr. Wallace: My parents divorced six months ago, and I am living with my mother. My father has moved out of state. My mom is Protestant and my dad is Catholic. I was raised Catholic and baptized in the faith. My dad and I went to church together while my mom attended her own church.
Now my mom is encouraging me to go to church with her. I don’t like that idea. I’m Catholic, and I want to continue attending my church. I also want to marry a Catholic man someday and raise our children Catholic. I’m 15 years old and would like your opinion about the situation.
— Maria, Laredo,
Texas
Dear Maria: It’s always nice for family members to be in harmony with one another, but your mother needs to understand and respect your wish to remain at the church you prefer.
Faith is a personal matter, and each individual should have the freedom to choose his or her own place of worship.