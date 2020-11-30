From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
A prominent pastor said that the Old Testament was no longer relevant. I grew up on the stories of the Old Testament and memorized many passages. Why has it become irrelevant today?
— I.S.
Dear I.S.: The Old Testament may not seem relevant to us today — but it is, because it is part of God’s Holy Word, and He has much to teach us through its pages. After all, the Old Testament was the Bible Jesus knew and often quoted. One reason it is so important is because it points to His coming as the promised Messiah.
Some parts may seem hard to understand, such as the detailed instructions that governed the Old Testament sacrificial system. Many passages in the Old Testament have been fulfilled in the first coming of Jesus Christ and the sacrifice of Himself on the cross for man’s sin. But the Old Testament is still relevant and has much to teach us about the holiness of God and the seriousness of sin.
The study of the Old Testament is critical to the full story of Jesus Christ. For those who find it difficult reading, begin with the book of Psalms, the Bible’s hymnbook. It reveals what it means to walk with God in prayer and praise. The book of Proverbs is rich in wisdom concerning how people relate to one another. The Old Testament is also the history of Israel and the history of the world and how God deals with the nations. It contains biographies of the prophets and the kings. This is where we learn how God dealt with His people in times past and how He deals with us today.
Above all, remember: “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (2 Timothy 3:16).