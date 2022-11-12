Dear Abby:

I have been in love with a man for 34 years. I was married to him once, then divorced him because of drugs. I have been remarried for eight years now, to a wonderful man who is good to me, but aloof to my needs or desires. I am not in love with him. When we talked early in the marriage about my needs, he got sullen and said he would “try.” That lasted a very short time. He is focused only on his wants and needs.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Capt. Christopher Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, explained the contributions made by veterans during his keynote speech at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Kingsland.

Tropical Storm Nicole causes major flooding issues in the Isles

Tropical Storm Nicole causes major flooding issues in the Isles

Tropical Storm Nicole’s northward approach brought a 3.7-foot storm surge to the Golden Isles during Thursday morning’s high tide, the highest surge measured since Hurricane Irma’s passing caused massive flooding in September 2017, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla.