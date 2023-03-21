From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My wife and I are in a quandary about whether we should retire or keep working. So many of our friends retired early and ended up sitting in doctor’s offices with one health problem after another. Others have retired and enjoyed life more than ever because they had less responsibility. Is there a word of wisdom concerning this monumental decision, and are there signposts we should look for as we grow older?
– R.A.
Dear R.A.: Nothing has greater power than to seek God’s will concerning life’s decisions and this includes retirement. It’s one of the most important decisions older people make. The Lord is interested in what we do today and what we plan for the future. Praying for guidance in such times is wise, committing minds and hearts into the hands of the One who knows what is best for us in our marriages, homes and families.
For some people, declining health and lack of stamina can be indications that it is time to step away from a grueling schedule. Others feel that financially they cannot afford to retire just because they hit a certain age. We can ask the Lord for His wisdom and direction as we honestly desire to do His will.
Old age has its difficulties and its compensations. More than ever, each day is seen more clearly as a gift from God. As life changes and age advances, we should take time to reflect on God’s goodness and ask Him to help us be good stewards of our time and resources.
Many people plan for retirement but not spiritually or emotionally. The most important thing we must all do is set our house in order and then live in the fullness of God’s blessing and serve Him faithfully, for God isn’t finished with us when we retire — there is still work to do for His kingdom.
