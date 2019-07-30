Dear Dr. Wallace:
My parents are planning a long weekend vacation in late August. It’s a four-day trip about 3 hours from where my family lives. I’m 17 and very responsible. My two younger siblings are both under 10 years old, and they are excited to be attending a famous water park on this trip.
The problem is I have several social events planned with my friends over that weekend, so I would rather stay in my hometown at that time. My dad thinks I should go with our family, but my mom kind of understands why I want to stay home this one time. We did take a bigger family vacation for a full week at the end of June, and I did go on that one.
My aunt (my mom’s sister) lives in our city, and she has offered to let me live with her and her family (they are great!) for this weekend. My aunt is quite responsible, just like my mom. She won’t let me break my curfew or get away with anything my mom would not approve of.
— Anonymous,
via email
Dear Anonymous: I feel your request is reasonable given the information you have presented to me here. You may wish to show your parents this column if you feel it might give them another voice of support for your position.
However, for me, the only missing element here is exactly what the nature of your weekend plans with your girlfriends is if you do stay home. Be sure to explain that fully in detail to both your parents so that they will have all the information they need to make their decision. And by the way, your aunt sounds like a nice lady. You’re lucky to have such a nice relative living so close by.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m 16, a very good student, and I do not participate in activities that involve drugs, alcohol, tobacco or premarital sex. I guess you could say that I’m a pretty straight-arrow type of personality. I do have a steady boyfriend whom I’ve been dating for more than a year. He shares my moral standards, and we get along great. He’s considerate, and my parents like him a lot.
For the past six months, I have been babysitting for a neighbor’s young children. They are both under 3 years old. I enjoy the work, and the extra spending money is nice. The problem is that I babysit every Saturday from 4 o’clock in the afternoon until midnight. This really puts a crimp in my weekend social activities.
My boyfriend works at a fast-food restaurant on Friday evenings, so we don’t see much of each other on the weekends. We go out Sunday evenings, but I have to be home at 9:30 p.m. because I have to get up early for school the following morning.
The babies usually go to bed at 7:30 p.m., so I have four and a half hours to watch television — sometimes I study or read — by myself.
— Babysitter,
Naperville, Illinois
Dear Babysitter: Ask the parents directly if your boyfriend can visit you occasionally while you are babysitting. Explain your request with the same background information you have just shared with me here. As long as you always place the safety and welfare of the babies above all else, I see no problem, but this is fully the parents’ decision.
If your employers agree, keep your word about the frequency of the visits and always keep your responsibilities in that house in the front of your mind. It would also be a good idea to arrange for these parents to meet your boyfriend in advance, if they might consider it. I would mention this — the offer to meet him in advance — at the time you make this request.