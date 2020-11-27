Dear Dr. Wallace:
My closest guy friends and I have a new hobby: We’ve been rating girls we know on a scale from 1 to 10 on their personalities! A lot of guys traditionally like to assign numerical rankings to girls solely on their physical looks. We feel that is both shallow and subjective. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, right?
We all seek the “holy grail” of finding a girl with a personality that is a perfect 10! However, we have fun debating who hits 7, 8 and 9 on the scale we’ve come up with.
A few girls around our town have heard rumors about this topic, and we have not yet confirmed or denied that we are doing this. Some girls think it’s pretty cool; others are not so sure. Are we being reasonable? After all, guys are going to talk about girls one way or another, so we are looking for a reasonable and honorable way to do so.
— Boys Club, via email
Dear Boys Club: The best way for you to begin to evaluate the political correctness of your “hobby” is to turn the tables on yourselves. How would the members of your “boys club” feel if local girls evaluated your personalities on a scale of 1 to 10?
And don’t get too confident while you think about the answer to my hypothetical question. Their answers might be more on point than you all might be ready to deal with!
Instead of any number systems at all, I’d suggest that you discuss the traits you find admirable and uplifting. If a girl you like has a great sense of humor, discuss that — no numbers needed. Talk about some of the funny stories she’s shared in the past. If another girl does a lot of great volunteer work and has a big heart, discuss that and how that makes you feel when you think about her values.
As you age, you’ll learn that numbers and statistics are not much of a useful tool when evaluating any individual of any gender in any situation in life.