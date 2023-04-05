From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have many people I should pray for, but I wonder if it will do any good. How can we expect God to keep track of every person on the planet?
– P.W.
Dear P.W.: Most people ask, “How big is God?” If God is limited — if He isn’t all-powerful and all- knowing — we would be right to think He might not answer our prayers. But God isn’t limited! He isn’t like a computer without enough memory. God is infinite in His knowledge and wisdom. Since He created this universe — right down to the smallest subatomic particle — He is able to know every detail of what goes on in the world.
It is a privilege to pray because God loves us and wants to hear from those who live in obedience to Him. He cares about His children and about those we love and those who cross our paths.
Jesus said, “Are not two sparrows sold for a [penny]? And not one of them falls to the ground apart from your Father’s will. … Do not fear therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows” (Matthew 10:29, 31). This is why we can pray with confidence to God the Father.
There is nothing too small or too big to bring before God. He is never overwhelmed, preoccupied, or caught off guard. He performs the mighty miracles that keep the stars in place, and the plants that burst up through the earth. There is simply no limit to His wisdom, power, and love. We can approach God because He is in control of creation and His desire is that we walk in fellowship with Him. The greatest of all prayers is “Lord, save me, a sinner.”
