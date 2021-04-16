From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have been a Christian almost a year. I know the Lord has saved me because my life took on new meaning, but I feel like I take one step forward and one step back. How can I keep from getting discouraged when I fail?
— S.M.
Dear S.M.: The story’s been told of engineers who made plans to construct a suspension bridge over a deep river gorge. The first problem was how to get the heavy steel cables from one side of the gorge to the other. Helicopters hadn’t been invented, and the turbulent river below made it too dangerous to transfer the cables by boat. One day, the engineers flew a kite over the gorge and deliberately grounded it, which meant the two sides of the river were now linked by a thin kite string. They tied a slightly heavier string to one end of the kite string and carefully hauled it across to the other side. Once it was in place they tied a still stronger cord to the end of that string and pulled it across. They repeated this process several more times until eventually they were able to pull the heavy steel cables across the gorge and construct the bridge. By grounding the kite, their work continued with success.
Spiritual growth is somewhat like the construction of that bridge. Becoming a Christian is the work of a moment; being a Christian is the work of a lifetime, and it must be grounded in God’s truth.
The Bible says, “But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 3:18). God’s will isn’t simply our conversion but our spiritual maturity. Nothing strengthens us more than immersing ourselves in the reading of God’s Word, fixing our eyes on Christ, and praying for His guidance step by step.