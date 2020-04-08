From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve been a Christian since childhood but never spoke much about my faith. Now, serious Bible study has caused me to live out my faith vocally and my closest friend is now distancing himself from me saying that religion is my crutch, only good for weak-minded people. What do I say in response?
— O.C.
Dear O.C.: Nothing speaks stronger than the Word of God. It’s absolute truth. Moses, one of God’s choice servants, didn’t demonstrate any behavior that mockers claim about those who follow Christ. Some say that it is only the hopeless and helpless, only the maladjusted, who need the comfort of religion. Moses turned his back on wealth, position, and esteem, and chose instead faith in God who Himself empowers our faith.
Moses burned the bridges of a glorious life as a prince in Egypt. He looked down the broad road filled with power and luxury, and every thrill imaginable. It was a familiar road he had traveled for 40 years but he knew that it ended in destruction. He lost family and friends. Then Moses looked down the narrow road, the more difficult road. He saw the suffering, affliction and humiliation. But by faith he saw also the triumphs and the reward of living in obedience to God.
Few of us are ever asked to give up as much for God as Moses did. Few of us are ever shown temptation in such abundance and asked to withstand it.
When we take a stand for the things of the Lord, we will be mocked. “Fools mock at sin,” (Proverbs 14:9) the Bible says. We are called to be God’s light in the world; to live according to Scripture is to be that light to those lost in sin. We must be faithful in praying for others and demonstrating what it means to live in Christ.