From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have difficulty reaching out to those who are grieving, but I don’t want to remain this way. I want to help those who hurt so deeply that they almost go crazy. Can such compassion be learned? I’m always afraid of saying the wrong thing.
– C.G.
Dear C.G.: Like soldiers going into battle, we need to be prepared for grief even though the culture of today does not prepare us for it. An onslaught of grief can cause people to think they’re losing their minds. The grief-stricken person can lose the ability to concentrate, which adds to panic. This can lead to emotional paralysis. Guilt, anger, resentment and panic are some of the faces of grief, none of which is abnormal.
What we need more than anything else during times of grief is a friend who stands with us; someone who will not leave us. Jesus is that friend and when we follow Him, we learn compassion toward others. The Lord prepares us to weather life’s storms. He gives us the power of faith in Him. He has told us that He will be with us always and never leave us or forsake us (see Hebrews 13:5). Often it takes that “knife in our heart” to drive us to Him. Our faith is dependent upon God, and when we enter the valley of grief, we need His help or we’ll never overcome the sorrow that weighs us down. And we can be a friend to others who don’t know the peace that comes from Jesus. The best way to help others is to tell them about the friend that cared enough to die for our sins and bring salvation to us.
Nothing encourages more than Scripture. Filling our minds with things that are true, honorable, pure, and lovely will bring hope and the knowledge that Jesus cares for those who place their faith and trust in Him.
