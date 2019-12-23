From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am going to Bible school because I have been called to preach the Gospel. Some members of my family say that I have chosen a lazy career. How do I combat their criticism, and does preaching come easy?
— Y.P.
Dear Y.P.: First and Second Timothy are important books to study for anyone going into ministry. Timothy was a young man who faced the same temptations and trials that many do. Timothy had been converted at an early age and answered the call to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It wasn’t his career; it was his calling.
There are a lot of people who think that to be a preacher all one has to do is speak a few times a week. Many consider the ministry an easy and lazy profession. But a preacher who is true to the Word of God must not only preach the Word (2 Timothy 4:2) but must expose false teaching (1 Timothy 1:3). He must also be a shepherd of the congregation (1 Peter 5:2).
There’s nothing easy about becoming a minister who’s true to his calling. Preaching the Gospel is both thrilling and laden with heavy responsibility to handle the Word of God carefully. A preacher must also warn people against the danger of heresy and false doctrine. Many times he is tempted to soft-pedal because people may misunderstand and he may make enemies.
That is why Paul said, “I am praying for you day and night, Timothy.” Pastors and preachers need prayer that God will give them courage to stand true. Timothy was called upon to “reprove.” That was a hard thing for a young man to do! Timothy was a young man and Paul charged him with these great responsibilities. The greatest challenge and thrill in the world is to preach the Gospel — even though many times it costs, never give in or give up.