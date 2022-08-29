From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Not until a national tragedy do we hear much about prayer. Yet we seldom hear anyone declining prayer. But for all the religions represented in our nation, everyone prays to a different God. Does this really make sense?
— P.J.
Dear P.J.: Uniting in prayer to the gods of this world will avail nothing. A clear demonstration of this is the story of Elijah and the prophets of Baal. But Elijah used the opportunity to proclaim the power of prayer in the Name of the Lord God.
Many ask, “To whom shall we pray?” The answer is the Source of the power. Prayer to the Lord Jesus Christ, in His Name, is the key to prayer. The purpose of prayer is to glorify God in Heaven. Jesus lifted His eyes to Heaven and prayed, “Father, the hour has come. Glorify Your Son, that Your Son also may glorify You” (John 17:1).
Throughout this magnificent prayer, the glory of God the Father and God the Son is exalted. “And now, O Father, glorify Me together with Yourself, with the glory which I had with You before the world was” (John 17:5). We cannot pray sincerely if our aim is not to bring glory to Him. God has given Jesus authority over all flesh, to give eternal life, “that they may know You, the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom You have sent” (John 17:3).
These verses alone demonstrate the Source of God’s everlasting authority over all people. Some wonder that if God has authority over all people, why is the world in such a mess? The answer is because God chose not to make us robots. He gave us hearts that could choose to love Him or reject Him. Nothing brings pleasure to God more than when He hears His people pray for the salvation of others — in His Name.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Two years after Caleb Schroeder took up cycling, the 15-year-old Idaho boy and his father completed a 3,400-mile ride from Seattle to St. Simons’ pier on Saturday.
A 721-acre industrial site in St. Marys officially has a new tenant 20 years after the previous owner declared bankruptcy and abandoned the tract, costing more than 900 jobs.
The Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico have been fairly quiet in the first three months of the 2022 hurricane season.
Feel sorry for Caleb Schroeder if you are so inclined, but do not expect this energetic teenaged dynamo to stick around for your pity.
Tyler Harper hopes to bring what he calls “farm values,” like hard work and strong commitment, to the Georgia Department of Agriculture if elected its next commissioner.
Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon is confident enough the county can handle all projects on a proposed SPLOST 2022 list that he’ll stake his reputation on it.
It’s completely surreal, but this issue marks my third year as edit… Read more