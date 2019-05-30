From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am constantly arguing with my parents even though I do love them. I just want to be left alone to make my own decisions. Why do my parents say they know what I am thinking?
— Y.D.
Dear Y.D.: Young people seldom give thought to the fact that parents were once teenagers themselves. Many of the same things that trouble the youth of today also plagued parents when they were growing up. Parents have also lived longer than their children and have experienced much that life has to offer, and it is not all good! They see the dangers and pitfalls. It is primarily because of their love and concern that they anticipate what might be on the minds of their children. This leads them to give a word of caution and children should respect the voices of experience.
Parents who love and care for their children want the very best for them, but often their wisdom is ignored. The Bible gives instruction to young people concerning their parents. “A wise son makes a glad father, but a foolish son is the grief of his mother” (Proverbs 10:1). “Children, obey your parents in the Lord, for this is right” (Ephesians 6:1). One is never too young to seek wisdom and when parents see children growing up wisely, it brings great joy.
The teenagers of today will be the parents of tomorrow. In not too many years, the very same young people who lament that their parents invade their privacy will likely deal with worse when they have their own children.
There are many stories about how young people have emerged as peacemakers in their families. How wonderful it is when children are part of making a happy home. Amazing things can happen when the family bands together and stands strong together.