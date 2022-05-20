Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 21 years old, and my girlfriend recently told me that she doesn’t ever want to have kids. We’ve been dating for a little over a year now, and things have been going great, but I didn’t know until this came up recently that she doesn’t intend to start a family of her own one day.
Family is very important to me, and so her feelings on this topic worry me, as I’ve always dreamed of being a dad and having a couple of kids I could love, raise and guide through their lives.
We haven’t talked about getting married yet or anything, but I guess a part of me imagined that could have been a possibility for us down the line. Now I’m currently feeling crushed and am wondering if I should even continue to date her if we have such different views about having kids.
I don’t plan to get married or have kids any time soon, but is there any point of staying in a relationship with someone when you know that your hopes and plans for the future look very different?
— Uncertain With This, via email
Dear Uncertain With This: Indeed, this is a very big topic and any young couple that is in a relationship that could eventually lead to marriage should cover this issue and many other important ones as well.
Only you know what your life plan is and how you plan to get there. You mentioned that this relationship has been going great, so think about what it is that makes you say this. Her traits, personality and style obviously mesh well with yours, outside of the issue of not having children even inside a marriage.
I recommend that you don’t do anything rash right now. Keep dating her but find a good, casual and comfortable time to ask her the reasons why she does not see herself having children someday.
You did not mention her age, but I’ll assume she is likely within a few years of your age up or down. Keep in mind that her current perspective could change over time, as long as she does not have any physical limitations that would preclude her from being able to bear children. Also ask her if she would be open to adopting a child or if she simply does not wish to have children under any circumstances.
Some individuals are childless by choice and do not ever see themselves being parents. This is an individual choice and preference that is more common than most people would think.
Take some time with her to earnestly cover this topic in detail via open discussions over time. I commend her for sharing this with you now, so listen carefully as to why she feels this way now. She may always feel this way, or she may eventually change her mind. You might feel differently yourself in a few years depending on your personal situation and the development of this relationship. Communicate and give it some more time. You both deserve that as individuals and as a couple.