DR. WALLACE: I'm a teen who is about 25 pounds overweight, but due to my family situation and the food that is prepared at home, I'm not likely to change my eating habits drastically over the next few years.

When I turn 18, I realize that I'll be an adult and can move out at some point and control my own environment, which would include my food and meals, but I kind of already think I'll be at home until I'm at least 20 years old or so.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

GCPD chief speaks to Tri-Area Association

GCPD chief speaks to Tri-Area Association

Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste told the Tri-Area Association it’s a tough time to be in law enforcement as the country goes through political, spiritual, moral and socioeconomic changes.