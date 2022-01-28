From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems that cremation is rapidly taking the place of funerals. Is this in part a way for people to run from the reality of death and what follows?
– F.O.
Dear F.O.: People deliberately turn away from anything unpleasant, determined to ﬁll their lives with those things that will divert their minds from anything serious. In their preoccupation with momentary pleasures and diversions, people settle for shallow and empty substitutes for reality. Millions give more thought to the next entertainment to seek. Perhaps much of it is to help put off dealing with the finality of what really happens when death comes knocking. This present age is definitely not an age of mourning.
It is not so important how we are buried, but if we are ready to meet God. There is a “culture of superficiality.” The popular phrases of “So what” or “Whatever” describes the attitude of many toward life. Many think that so long as we have automobiles to ride in, TV and movies to entertain us, mobile devices at hand and gadgets to serve us, what happens to our souls does not matter. The idea of, “Laugh, and the world laughs with you; weep, and you weep alone,” is all too familiar. But superficial living will never help us stand against the pressures and problems of life.
While Jesus came to bring life abundantly (John 10:10), we cannot ignore the fact that all of mankind sits on death row. How we die or when we die is not the main issue, but where we go after death. Someone has said that death is not a period, but a comma in the story of life. For those who know Christ, death is a time of celebration; that souls redeemed will be united with the Lord forever in eternity. Every person should ask, “Where do I stand with Jesus Christ, and am I ready to meet Him?”