Dear Dr. Wallace:
I hate giving presentations more than anything else in the world, but I have to give a major presentation next month for one of my classes, and the presentation will count for over 50% of my grade.
Whenever I give presentations, my worst fears seem to come true. For example, the last time I tried to give a presentation in class, I had a major panic attack and ended up running out of the classroom! It was one of the most embarrassing experiences of my life, and I was depressed for months after it happened.
How do I overcome my fear of public speaking when I have evidence from personal experience that it almost always ends in disaster for me? Overall, I’m a pretty good student, but everything seems to go out the window the moment I have to make a public presentation, especially one with this much pressure attached to it.
— Panic Sets In,
via email
Dear Panic Sets In: In a word: practice! Take your time at home to get to really know your subject matter. Focus on the fact that you are indeed a pretty good student overall. Lean on the logical knowledge that you are a good student in this class and that you do know the subject matter well.
Next, think about the other fellow students in this particular class that you are closest to. Does a friend of yours have this same class with you? If not, who are you most friendly with in this class? Find this person and see if you can both practice your presentations at home together for each other. You can provide each other with constructive criticism as well as confidence boosters. If each of you can master giving the presentation to the other, you’re 90% of the way toward your ultimate success!
Once the day for the presentation arrives, be sure the two of you both sit up at the front of the class and then during the presentation, you can feel as if you’re giving your presentation only to your friend, the way you did at home. You can look right at your friend as you speak and occasionally glance above his or her head to look over the rest of the room, but look intentionally above the eyes of your fellow students. Look at the tops of heads briefly, then focus back on your friend again.
If you can do this in practice, I trust you can feel confident you can do it well in class also. You are a good student, you do know the subject well, and you have a friendly face to present to.