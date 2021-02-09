Dear Dr. Wallace:
My family and I have been using an enormous amount of hand sanitizer during this horrible pandemic. Since there are six of us in our home, we go through big containers of it pretty often. I notice that my mom buys various brands of sanitizers. Are all of them safe to use, or are there some that should be avoided?
— Clean, Virus-Free Hands, via email
Dear Clean, Virus-Free Hands: No, not all hand sanitizers are safe. The Food and Drug Administration has warned against those sanitizers that contain wood alcohol (aka methanol), which can be toxic.
Consumers are also reminded to keep hand sanitizers out of the reach of children and, in case of ingestion, to get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center immediately.
The best sanitizers are ones that contain 60 percent or more of ethanol or isopropanol, both of which are potent enough to kill many different germs, including bacteria, viruses and fungi.
To avoid damage to your skin from the overuse of sanitizers, at home, don’t forget to wash your hands using soap and water, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds. This is still the best protection due to the washing motion and the flushing of contaminants away from your skin.