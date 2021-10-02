From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The Bible says over and over again, “Fear not,” but it also says to “fear God.” Why does the Bible contradict itself?
— F.R.
F.R.: There are different kinds of fear. Not all fear is wrong. It is right for a child to fear a hot stove or a sharp knife, because those can harm the child. It is right for us also to fear sin and Satan, for they can bring devastation.
While the Bible indeed does tell us to fear God, it doesn’t mean that we’re to be in terror or Him, shrinking from Him and even fleeing from Him. What we should fear, however, is His judgment, and this is why God has made a way for people to escape His judgment by receiving His salvation. When He becomes our Savior, we have a reverence and respect for Him, knowing that He is holy and all-powerful.
This can be a wonderful word study using Scripture. When we hear preachers or others talk about things of God, it pleases the Lord when it drives us to His Word. He Himself will teach us the truth about all things.
Think of the fears that so easily grip us, even keep us enslaved. There is the fear of problems we face and what might happen to us. Jesus declared, “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).
Fears are real, but Christ has come to take away the source of our fears. “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives … let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14:27).