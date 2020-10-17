From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It is astounding to watch the decline within our borders. It’s unimaginable that Americans are destroying our cities and towns and take such pleasure in burning buildings, striking fear in their neighbors, and trampling over one another. It’s a testament that destruction of life doesn’t come by way of guns, but of wicked hearts, tongues, hands, and feet. Why do such people find pleasure in destroying one another?
— D.P.
Dear D.P.: The Bible says there can be pleasure in sin. But the Bible also says that sin’s pleasure is only for a season (Hebrews 11:25). Then it’s over, leaving people bitter and dissatisfied.
A day of reckoning always comes. No one has ever committed a sin without having to pay for it in some way.
This is clear in the story of the Prodigal Son as written in Luke 15. The boy had been reared in a wonderful home, with a father who worshiped God, loved his children and tried to raise them right. But this young man left home and wasted his inheritance on foolish and sinful living.
And he paid the price, ending up living in a pigpen and eating with the pigs. That is how low he sank. Then he came to his senses and headed for home and found the wonderful forgiveness of a father who deeply loved and cared for him.
This is the story of God’s love for mankind. He stands waiting. He stands ready to forgive those who come to Him with a contrite heart.
He welcomes home prodigals. No matter how far we wander or what embarrassment we have brought on, affecting ourselves and others, Jesus Christ forgives and restores.
It doesn’t mean there aren’t consequences, but He will be with us through it all and bring joy and victory to life. We must never give up on praying for redemption for those who destroy.