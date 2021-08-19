From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a real competitor but I am also a real loser. I can’t seem to overcome my losing streak, and I am discouraged and even jealous of others that don’t work as hard but seem to always win. What am I doing wrong?
— B.L.
Dear B.L.: No one chooses defeat over victory. Everyone loves to be a winner; it is something everyone wants to experience. The late Paul “Bear” Bryant, award-winning coach at the University of Alabama said, “The price of victory is high but so are the rewards.” Another Paul, the apostle, said, “I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:14).
Having the right attitude towards winning is just as important as having a healthy attitude about losing. While losing is not fun, losing games or losing battles can help us grow in character. Sometimes we miss the real meaning of winner or loser.
The greatest and most costly battle to ever take place was fought between good and evil. It took place at Golgotha — a rugged hillside outside of Jerusalem. But the day that Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross, even His closest friends thought the battle for good was lost. Jesus died and was buried in a tomb, sealed by a massive stone. Those who had followed Him walked away in total defeat. But Jesus did not remain in that cold, dark tomb. He rose again and defeated death. He told His disciples that eternal life could only be found in the cross. He triumphed over death and taught His followers that their faith would be strengthened in weakness.
The most important prize ever to be won in this life is salvation that Christ offers to all, for then we know victory that lasts.