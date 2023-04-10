From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve struggled with my spiritual life, examining every form of faith, every god, every proverb, every church, and every truth. I’ve concluded the best way to get to Heaven is to practice each of these theologies and patterns to cover the bases. I believe that the true God will accept this effort and allow me into Heaven when the time comes. The effort certainly speaks for itself, more than those who run after every imaginable evil. At least my thoughts are centered on demonstrating my desire to be in Heaven someday and there’s no evil in that, right?
— E.H.
Dear E.H.: No matter what, no one can work their way to Heaven, or earn their way to Heaven. That’s a shocking statement to many, but it’s true. The reason is because God is absolutely holy and pure — and because of that, He cannot tolerate sin. To put it another way, even one sin would be enough to keep us out of Heaven. God says, “You shall have no other gods before Me” (Exodus 20:3).
Not one of us deserves God’s love. All of us deserve His righteous judgment and wrath. It’s easy to think of an evil man doomed for Hell, but kind people will also be doomed for Hell if they refuse to accept God’s salvation and forgiveness of sin.
The Bible clearly teaches that nothing impure will enter Heaven (see Revelation 21:27). But because of Jesus, we do have hope. God loves us and wants us to be with Him in Heaven forever. To make that possible, He sent Christ into the world. Jesus — God in human flesh — was without sin; but on the cross all our sins were transferred to Him and He died in our place. Christ took our death and our Hell. Now we can be forgiven! It is His righteousness in us that makes us fit for Heaven.
