From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It is hard to be thankful when things are falling apart, yet I know that is what the Bible says we should do. But if I thank the Lord for problems when I really don’t mean it, isn’t that lying to the Lord?
— U.H.
Dear U.H.: Long ago, a minister named Matthew Henry was robbed. He wrote in his diary, “Let me be thankful first because I was never robbed before; second, although they took my [possessions], they did not take my life; third, because although they took my all, it was not much; and fourth, because it was I who was robbed, not I who robbed.”
This is a convicting and true account. How many of us can really look at difficulties in this way with thankful hearts? Yet the Bible says, “In everything give thanks (1 Thessalonians 5:18). Thankfulness isn’t our usual response when something goes wrong. We may have a hundred good things to be thankful for — but let one bad thing happen, and it’s all we think about!
No matter what happens, we are to give thanks. We must develop a habit of thanking God each day. Does He expect us to thank Him that we’ve received a bad health diagnosis? Not at all; but He does want us to thank Him for being with us through our journey — every step of the way.
Thanking God for every blessing is a good place to start; it will take a while to get through all the goodness God has provided. Most of all, we should thank Him daily for what Jesus has done for us, to be watchful and mindful that the Lord is near to those who call on His name (Romans 10:13).