From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve never committed a crime, but I have wicked thoughts and a depressed spirit. My friends tell me that God will forgive me for these weaknesses called sin, but it’s hard for me to believe that a Holy God can really love someone like me.
— D.G.
Dear D.G.: No matter how terrible our sins, God loves us. Were it not for the love of God, none of us would ever have a chance in the future life. The Bible tells us that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us (Romans 5:8). What a statement!
The promises of God’s love and forgiveness are real because His Word is real. The human language cannot adequately describe something so wonderful, but God’s Word is absolute.
Describing the total beauty of the ocean cannot be understood until it’s actually seen. Until you actually accept God’s love and forgiveness, until you actually possess true peace with God, no one can describe its wonders to you. It’s not something that you do with your mind. Your finite mind isn’t capable of dealing with anything as great as the love of God. Our minds have difficulty explaining how a black cow can eat green grass and give white milk — but we drink and are nourished by it. Our minds can’t reason through all the intricate processes that take place when we plant a small seed that produces a huge vine bearing watermelons — but we eat and enjoy them! We can’t understand radio, but we listen. The mind can’t explain the electricity that creates light — but we know it’s there.
God’s love must be received by putting faith in Him completely, accepting His forgiveness of sin totally. When that happens, there isn’t any room for doubt. You cannot do this on anyone else’s word. Put the Lord first in life and you will know His love.