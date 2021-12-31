From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Last year I spent Christmas with a couple who celebrated in a big way. A week later, they went into severe depression and lamented about the coming new year. Why do so many people go into depression when the calendar changes?
– H.D.
Dear H.D.: Many people look back on the year and realize they were unsuccessful at fulfilling their resolutions; it makes them dread what’s ahead.
Why does this happen to so many people? Sometimes it’s simply because they aren’t realistic. Instead, their goals are only wishful thinking, with no way to make them actually happen. One person might resolve to make a million dollars this year, but if there is no way to earn it, it likely will not happen. Other resolutions fail because we are not willing to make the sacrifices necessary to reach the set goal.
But the real problem is within ourselves—within our own hearts and minds. We’d all like to be better people, but no matter how hard we try, we find ourselves tripped up by our own failures and weaknesses.
There is a solution. We must stop depending on ourselves and turn to God, confessing our sins to Him and seeking His help to live the way we should.
New Year’s Day is a wonderful time to turn life around and look to Jesus. He wants to come into our lives and change us with His life-giving salvation that leads to eternity in Heaven with Him someday. To make Christ Lord of their life is the greatest decision anyone will ever make. Jesus said that we are to seek first His kingdom (Matthew 6:33). What a wonderful goal to attain!