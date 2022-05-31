From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve been praying for a co-worker who is severely depressed. I came right out and asked if she’d give her heart to the Lord. To my grief, she was greatly offended.
– C.F.
Dear C.F.: A well-known story is told years ago about a large gathering of noted people in London. Among the invited guests to the concert was a famous preacher, Caesar Milan. A young lady played and sang to everyone’s delight.
After the performance, the preacher graciously, yet boldly, approached the woman and said, “As I listened to you tonight, I thought how tremendously the cause of Christ would be benefited if your talents were dedicated to His cause. You know, young lady, you are as much a sinner in the sight of God. But I’m glad to tell you that the blood of Jesus Christ, His Son, can cleanse from all sin.”
The woman snapped out a rebuke for his presumption, to which he replied, “My dear lady, I mean no offense. I pray God’s Spirit will convict you.” That night the young girl couldn’t sleep. The face of the preacher appeared before her and his words rang through her mind. At 2:00 in the morning she rose from her bed and with tears streaming down her face, Charlotte Elliott wrote her famous poem:
Just as I am, without one plea,
But that Thy blood was shed for me,
And that Thou bid’st me come to Thee,
O Lamb of God, I come! I come!
We should never regret sharing the good news that Jesus loves sinners and brings salvation to those who will acknowledge their need of Him. Our witness doesn’t end at speaking the truth, but continuing in prayer that God’s Spirit will weigh on a sinner’s heart until repentance comes.