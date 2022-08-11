Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m a girl who just finished high school and unfortunately experienced a bad breakup right after we graduated. I’d been with the same guy for a year and a half, and we looked perfect together! He was a big, handsome and successful athlete at our high school, and I was a cheerleader there so everyone thought we were perfect for each other. But the reality is that we were not anywhere close to perfect in our personal relationship as there were indeed many problems. I’ll spare you those details.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

City planning commission defers action on 216-unit U.S. 17 development

Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission voted to defer a rezoning and annexation request that would pave the way for a 216-unit apartment complex and commercial development after dozens of residents from the Riverside neighborhood and Marshview condo complex showed up to Wednesday’s meeting.

Camden mill site under new ownership

Two decades after the largest civilian employer in Camden County declared bankruptcy, costing more than 900 employees their jobs, the site of the old Gilman Paper Co. will soon be home to a new tenant.