I’m a girl who just finished high school and unfortunately experienced a bad breakup right after we graduated. I’d been with the same guy for a year and a half, and we looked perfect together! He was a big, handsome and successful athlete at our high school, and I was a cheerleader there so everyone thought we were perfect for each other. But the reality is that we were not anywhere close to perfect in our personal relationship as there were indeed many problems. I’ll spare you those details.
What’s motivating me to write in to you is that I wanted to get a head start on my college days, so I signed up for just one class this summer so that I could both get a feel for college plus earn some credits right away.
Well, there were only a few students in this summer class, and I didn’t know any of them at all. I spoke a little in class to the professor, but I didn’t really socialize with any of my classmates both because we were all strangers and because I didn’t view anyone as interesting to me.
About the fourth week of class, I forgot my book one day, and that day the professor wanted us to read passages from the textbook and give our interpretations of the meaning of the author’s underlying concept. When I was called upon, I asked the professor if he had an extra book or if I could read from his, but he said that I should just move over quickly next to the nearest student and read from that book. Well, the only person within 25 feet was an odd-looking guy two desks over from me. So, I had to sit next to him and read from his book, and it turns out he was nice about it. I said thanks at the end of the class, and he was really sweet and looked me in the eyes and told me I was welcome to study with him or use his book anytime.
I’ll make a long story short for you and tell you this guy and I are now steadily dating, and we get along 10 times better than I ever did with my “trophy” high school boyfriend. This guy is supersmart, caring and a gentleman like I’d never known before. I literally have never been happier. I just wanted to write in and tell other teens to not overlook or make assumptions about others they don’t really know. I was very fortunate to learn this lesson in a positive way. —
Happier Than Ever, via email
Dear Happier Than Ever: Yes, your story recalls the old saying, “Never judge a book by its cover,” and you are indeed very lucky to learn this lesson in a positive manner.
Many people learn this lesson the hard way, so good for you that a moment of forgetfulness turned out so well for your personal life and overall happiness.
