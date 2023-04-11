From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friend continually asks questions about my faith and the Bible, but it never makes a difference. I think he just wants to stir me up. Should I allow this?
– T.W.
Dear T.W.: No matter how many questions people ask about the Bible, there will always be more, but the Christian faith can stand up to any question.
However, many people question a Christian’s faith over and over just to avoid facing their own spiritual needs and acknowledging who Jesus really is. Their questions may only be an excuse to keep from turning their lives over to Christ.
The wise Christian can look at someone seeking answers and ask, “If I could answer every question you have, would you be willing to repent of your sins and commit your life to Jesus?” If they’re honest, their answer may be no, but in their heart they know they’ve been given truth and the opportunity to respond to Christ’s call to repentance and forgiveness of sin. Someday every person will have to give an account to the Lord (see Romans 14:12).
This is why it’s important to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and God’s Spirit enables us to testify with confidence of what we know to be true. We should never miss an opportunity to point someone to the Lord. We cannot make them understand, but they have heard the truth and the Holy Spirit can draw them to Himself. It’s up to them to humble themselves before God the Father and turn to Him by faith in what He has done to make man righteous before Him.
We must never give up praying for someone. The Lord hears the prayers of the righteous and it pleases Him to hear the prayers for souls to seek salvation and eternal life in Christ.
