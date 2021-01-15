Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a teen boy who is too young to legally buy alcohol, but I’ve heard of a cheap way to get high is by inhaling typewriter correction fluid or even model airplane glue. I’m not sure how safe this might be, but since these products are considered safe enough to be sold in many places, they can’t be that bad, can they?
My friends tell me they get an epic high from these substances, so I’m still curious, even though I’m a bit concerned as to the safety aspect, too.
These friends don’t seem any different to me over the past few months since they started this sniffing. It’s not like any of them have brain damage or anything. Are the potential risks way overstated?
— Considering a Smell, via email
Dear Considering A Smell: Absolutely, positively do not ever do this, not even one time! The reactions to these substances can vary widely among individuals, and you have no idea how your body will react. Intentionally breathing in these substances could cause your heart to beat rapidly and potentially even irregularly and could cause death. The hydrocarbons in these deadly solvents can infuse easily with an individual’s blood and can affect the central nervous system of the user.
A special type of inhalant called nitrites, sometimes called “poppers” or “snappers,” provide a different kind of high. They are promoted under the guise of increasing physical pleasure because of how they dilate blood vessels. Like all inhalants, they can cause death or brain damage, even for first-time users.
Remember your body is your temple, and you should always seek to take good care of it and protect it from harm. Sniffing any of these substances is one of the worst things you can do to your body. Wise up, and make a commitment to yourself that you won’t even try this once. It’s a horrible idea. I further suggest that you do some reading on the internet about the dangers of this behavior and that you share your findings with the boys who are currently engaging in this behavior. You’ll be doing them a huge favor. If they continue to sniff, I advise you to get new friends and cut off contact with the sniffers.