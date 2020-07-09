From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr Graham:
Is it really true that when Christ comes back to earth that Satan is going to be bound, and that the nations of the world will be free of the power he has?
— S.B.
Dear S.B.: Bible prophecies often frighten people, keeping them from the comfort that God’s word brings as the end of time approaches. The book of the Revelation of Jesus Christ is confusing to those who do not know Him as personal Savior and Lord, but there is great hope in the message.
The Apostle John wrote: “Then I saw an angel coming down from heaven…. He laid hold of the… serpent of old, who is the Devil and Satan, and bound him… and set a seal on him, so that he should deceive the nations no more” (Revelation 20:1-3).
The nations today are being deceived on a grand scale by none other than Satan. He is causing the nations to believe “a lie.” He is telling us that the “broad road” is the right one. But the Bible warns that there’s a way that seems right to man but it leads to death (Proverbs 14:12).
The devil also tells people that they have plenty of time to make up their minds about God, eternity and Christ. He tells us that we don’t need God at all — that we can get along fine without Him. He tells us that we can go to Heaven without being born again and having our sins forgiven. The devil tells us that there is more pleasure in the world than there is in following Christ. These are lies from Satan.
It will be a glorious day when Satan is bound and Jesus Christ is worshipped and glorified. We must be ready to stand before the rightful Judge of the earth who is also the loving Savior of the soul. Settle things with Christ today and do not delay.