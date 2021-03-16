Dear Dr. Wallace:
I remember that when I was in kindergarten, all the little boys and girls in every kindergarten class at our school had to take naps every day in the early afternoon.
I know this makes sense for small children, but during grade school, the naptime was eventually phased out.
As a young adult now, I’ve heard from some co-workers that taking a nap in the afternoon is good for you no matter what age you are! Is a nap during the day really good for an adult, or will this lead to insomnia or difficulty falling asleep at night?
I kind of want to try napping, since the benefits sound logical. But to be honest, I have never fallen asleep at my job or even during one of my college classes, not even the ones I took over Zoom!
— Not Tired,
via email
Dear Not Tired: Yes, naps are good for adults of all ages. However, for young adults, it’s a matter of personal preference and can also be influenced by having enough time in one’s schedule to actually try to see if a nap helps!
A short, infrequent nap restores consciousness and can indeed promote a person’s performance. If you have trouble getting your eight hours of sleep a night, this might offer a way for you to accumulate enough sleep during each 24-hour cycle so that you can operate at a high level of personal performance during your working and studying hours.
Seniors also can benefit a little or a lot from afternoon naps for a variety of reasons, including some elderly individuals who suffer from memory loss. Sleep is the body’s primary rejuvenation method, so take advantage of it as much as you can within reason given your personal schedule and social commitments.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I need a favor from one of my family members, and I’ve dropped hints about it, but so far, I haven’t actually come out and asked for it directly. It’s not a really huge deal, and I feel a touch self-conscious for asking, so this has been holding me back. What is the best way to ask for a favor?
— A Touch Timid,
via email
Dear A Touch Timid: Studies have shown that when asking a stranger for a favor, they are far more likely to agree when you use the word “because” alongside your request and when you’re as polite as possible. An example of a request without these factors in a grocery store line might be as follows: “Can I skip in front of you in line to buy this one item?”
Now contrast that first request with this one, said with a polite smile, of course: “May I please skip ahead in this line, because my impatient boss is waiting outside in his car with the engine running?” The second example adds a “please” and uses the word “because” to at least present a potentially valid reason for making such a forward request.
In your letter, however, you mentioned needing to request a favor from a family member, not a stranger. This is much better for you! Your family member cares for you and is much more likely predisposed to be helpful and receptive in response to your request.
Simply use the same two factors outlined above: Be sure to use the word “please” and add the reason you’re making the request.