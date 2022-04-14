Dear Dr. Wallace:
How can I make the most of a work environment that I don’t like? I have a job that I don’t intend to keep forever but that works really well for my schedule and lifestyle right now. It allows me to pay my bills and gain valuable work experience in the field that I’m interested in, and so I want to try to stick with this job for at least a few more years.
That being said, my present work environment is very chaotic and unorganized, and my boss has made it clear that he is not willing to do much to fix even a few of these organizational problems.
This often creates a great deal of unnecessary stress for me, and sometimes I get so frustrated that I want to quit. Do you have any advice as to how I can continue to make this job work for me for a few more years, even if the circumstances aren’t perfect?
I know that overall, the positives of this job outweigh the negatives, but sometimes I get so fixated on the negative aspects of the job that I lose sight of the things that make it great for me from an overall perspective.
— Frustrated by My Work Environment, via email
Dear Frustrated By My Work Environment: Your last line was a key. You stated that your job is “great for me from an overall perspective.” No workplace is perfect, and your current experience is typical of what many people around the world experience at work on a daily basis.
Keep your mind and your enthusiasm above the fray as much as possible. During your non-working hours, think about the benefits of the work experience you’re receiving from this job and how even the pay you receive is helping you with your current life budget.