Dr. Wallace:
I set a goal this summer of losing 15 pounds of weight, both so I could wear the summer clothes I wanted and so that I would have a new slimmed-down physique to start my senior year in high school next year.
The good news is I lost 5 pounds quickly, within the first two weeks of my diet and exercise plan. However, the next two weeks I actually gained a pound; in the following two weeks I lost 2 pounds. This means that I’ve lost only six pounds in six full weeks! Help, this is not fast enough! What else can I do to lose the other nine pounds faster?
— Unhappy With My Progress, via email
Dear Unhappy With My Progress: Your experience is not as unusual as you may think it is. Many people of all ages strive to lose weight via the good combination of eating healthier and exercising more, often losing several pounds fairly quickly and then plateauing for various periods of time. The good news is those who stick with it do eventually and gradually lose the additional pounds to hit their target weight.
Your letter didn’t mention your current weight or your target weight, and of course I have no idea about your daily eating habits, calorie intake, exercise routine or frequency.
Therefore, I suggest you speak with your medical professional or a family doctor to briefly explain what you’re doing and how you’re going about it. This professional should be able to help you identify a healthy target weight for your age and body type, plus your own unique medical history. Hopefully this target will be similar to the one that you’re currently striving to achieve, but if it is not, you should follow your medical professional’s advice rather than seek a weight that you want simply because it sounds good to you.
Also speak openly about your exercise routine, its frequency and intensity. You should seek confirmation and reassurance from your medical professional to ensure your workout program is safe and healthy for you as well.
Once you have these things aligned, I trust that if you stick with it over time, you will achieve the new target that the two of you set as best for your overall health and wellness.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
