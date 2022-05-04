Dear Dr. Wallace:
My parents have always been very strict with what I wear. I’m a girl who just turned 17. They always tell me that they want me to look presentable and modest no matter who I go out with, and no matter if it’s a date or just a shopping trip to the mall with my girlfriends.
I never really had an issue with that until I started dating more seriously this year now that I’m a bit of an older teenager. Everyone has such unique styles, and most of them aren’t exactly modest. Some people wear crop tops; other people wear ripped jeans and lots of other styles my parents don’t deem modest.
I feel embarrassed to have to wear fully modest clothes all of the time now that I am a junior in high school. I have gotten older and feel like my parents should loosen up on some of these rules that they have. How can I talk to my parents to make a compromise about this?
— Restricted wardrobe,
via email
Dear Restricted Wardrobe: At your age, your parents indeed make decisions like this and they indeed have the final say, as you are a minor. Having said that, I’d recommend that you study the styles and clothing that is available these days to see if you can come up with your own unique style.
Seek to remain in the modest category that will meet the approval of your parents (since I trust they will not budge on this matter) but to do it in a way that will make you feel happy. Seek to add accessories, colors and patterns in a manner that will create a unique look that you really like. You might even set some fashion trends at your school!
Take some time on a weekend to visit several nice clothing stores and seek to find a friendly and knowledgeable salesperson who is willing to take time with you to help you with accessories to develop your new look.
It may take you some time to save up to buy these types of items, but it will be worth it if you really enjoy your new, developing style. And don’t forget that once you’ve figured out the look you seek, there are several secondhand stores, antique shops and so forth in most communities that sell items at very reasonable prices. I suggest you turn your present wardrobe frustration into a positive outcome in this unique way.
