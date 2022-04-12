Dear Dr. Wallace:
I often catch myself wasting a lot of time throughout the day on most days even when I don’t intend to and have a lot that I need to get done! I guess I’ve always been an easily distracted person over the course of my lifetime, and so getting sidetracked these days happens all too often for me and in fact recently seems to be increasing.
This wasn’t a big deal when I was younger and had fewer responsibilities, but now that I’m getting older, I’m finding it difficult to take care of my obligations in a reasonable amount of time, mostly because I don’t use the time I have as effectively as I should.
How can I combat my mind-wandering tendencies and achieve greater focus in my life? Is this something I can improve upon, or is my personality set in stone and I’ll just have to become resigned to my fate in this way?
— Time Floats Away, via email
Dear Time Floats Away: Keep a daily planner of some sort that you can get yourself to interact with throughout the day. Plan specific times for specific tasks. Make lists and cross off or checkmark each task once completed. Every person is different in this regard, so try different methods, but definitely keep your head in the day with printed materials to refer to.
Also think about why you feel you might be often distracted. Do you deny yourself a few guilty pleasures here and there? Are you bored? In any case, see if you can set up a system whereby you complete a few tasks you’re not thrilled about doing, but then as a reward take a block of 15 or 20 minutes to do something you truly like to do. You can then do this guilt free, since you’ll have “earned” the time to do so. Schedule some tasks and joys into your day and see if that can help you to move yourself ahead more regularly and less randomly.
In general, the more proactive about our time we can be, the better. Too much structure can at times be counterproductive, but if you plan the breaks into your day as well, you hopefully won’t feel too boxed-in while completing the important tasks you know you need to finish on a timely basis.