Dear Dr. Wallace:
I recently noticed that after almost every meal I am craving sugar for some reason. I have always had a sweet tooth and loved a lot of treats while growing up, but over time as a young adult I’ve really cut back. That’s why it’s odd that I’ve realized these cravings have intensified! It’s not that I’ve been going overboard recently, but the odd small treat has not quenched my cravings.
I know it’s not bad to have a treat once in a while but I’m not to the point of being ready to eat a lot of sugary snacks. I don’t buy them at all, but lately when friends offer me a few of theirs, I’ve been partaking more than I have in years!
I want to change this bad habit so I can eat healthier and feel better, but it seems very difficult to harness my old habits these days. What steps can I take to start making better habits with my eating?
— I Have a Boomerang Sweet Tooth, via email
Dear I Have A Boomerang Sweet Tooth: First of all, eat more filling foods during your regular meals so that you won’t feel the need to snack as much in between meals. Eat lots of filling fruits and vegetables that build volume in your stomach and provide you excellent nutrients as well.
Resolve to eat treats containing sugar only in moderation and only on certain occasions, like a small dessert at a restaurant or a moderate piece of pie at a family meal like Thanksgiving.
Ironically, most people find that the more sugar and sugary snacks they eat, the more they seem to crave them. This builds up an unfortunate circle for those that wish to keep their sugar consumption in check.
Exercise, hydrate with clean, pure water and eat healthy and filling meals and you’ll soon be well on your way to achieving your goal. And for those times you do need an occasional snack, have something healthy ready in advance so that you can consume it rather than simply eating anything presented to you because you’re hungry.