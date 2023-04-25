Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a great student and I don’t mind telling you so. It’s not that I’m arrogant; it’s just that I’m telling you the truth. I do have natural ability, but I apply myself rigorously to my studies and I’m one of the top five students at my high school.
I don’t get much attention for this, nor do I seek it, but I always wonder why everyone seems to fawn all over the top athletes at our school but basically ignore those of us who are top students academically.
I already know your answer: People are interested in watching sports for the entertainment value, and nobody wants to watch a livestream of me studying, so I get it. I guess I just wanted to vent a little and your column seemed to be a safe place to do this, even if you were once a high school varsity basketball coach.
— A Top Student, via email
A Top Student: Congratulations on your academic achievement! I truly appreciate and respect what you have accomplished. Besides being a coach in the past, I was a teacher, an English professor and a principal at various schools, so I have a great appreciation of academic as well as athletic achievements.
Many people pay attention to sports for the community effect they provide. Current students and alumni like to see their school or university succeed, and you correctly articulated the main reason people enjoy sports. In addition, sports provide discipline, camaraderie and physical growth and development.
On the side of your academic achievements is a likely even greater ultimate payoff. You will likely be able to secure a good job or entrepreneurial opportunity in your chosen field. Not every player on a high school sports team can leverage their talent in that sport for future benefits, but those like you with great academic prowess certainly can.
Continue to study hard and apply yourself. Let me know someday in the future just how successful you’ve become, since I have every confidence that you are capable of great achievements. And along your journey, if you need to vent again sometime, I’m here for you.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a 16-year-old girl, and my father is very trusting of me when it comes to me spending time with my friends. I’m a good student, I’ve never been in trouble, and I always respect our family curfew. I have never broken it even once.
But over the past few months, if my mother finds out my father allowed me to go to the mall or out to a movie with my friends, she’ll sometimes say that he made a big mistake and should have been sure that one of my friends’ parents were attending the event with us.
Then she and my dad will bicker a little bit about it and finally let it go.
They don’t have huge arguments or anything like that, but there are a few sharp words back and forth for something like 20 to 30 seconds before both of my parents seem to drop the issue.
How can I be allowed to go out to do things socially in the future and not risk having my parents argue with each other later when I come home?
— Responsible Teen Girl, via email
Dear Responsible Teen Girl: To accomplish this, it would be best to sit down with both of your parents at a good time on a quiet day when you’re not planning to go out at that moment.
Simply open a conversation about you loving both of your parents and never wanting to get one of them upset with the other over anything that you’ve done.
Also mentioned that you’ve always respected the family curfew, that you’re quite responsible and a good student in school and that it is your goal to spend some social time with your friends in a way that your parents approve of.
Then ask your parents to work together to come up with a set of rules that can apply to your social situations. Hopefully all three of you can have a good, open and honest discussion that will settle the issue in a way that can make you feel comfortable every time you head out for some well-deserved social time on your own.