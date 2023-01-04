Dear Dr. Wallace:

I didn’t do well with my grades the first half of my junior year in high school up through the holidays, so my father says his “New Year’s resolution” is to tighten up my social schedule and expand my homework schedule.

— Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Teachers get on-the-job training

Teachers get on-the-job training

A group of Glynn County teachers shared their experiences Tuesday about what they learned shadowing workers with some of the largest employers in the Golden Isles.