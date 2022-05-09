Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m the quarterback and star player of my college football team, but I recently suffered an injury that the doctors think unfortunately will likely bring about the end to my football career at any level.
I’m devastated and have no idea how to process this major life change. I feel as though my world has been upended, and I have no direction moving forward. Honestly, if it wasn’t for football, I don’t think I would have even gone to college. I’ve never been very serious about academics, and football was the only area in my life in which I felt I truly excelled. Where do I go from here, and how can I find the best way to do this?
— Game-changing
injury, via email
Dear Game-Changing Injury: I feel badly for you given your situation. However, I’m very encouraged for your future prospects as well. The fact that you took the time to write to me here indicates you are already underway in your process to move forward.
At this point, I encourage you to stay in college. Take a good look around the subjects you are presently studying to see which might be interesting to you. Speak to every professor you have on your current schedule. Explain your situation and ask for their best advice. Now is the time for you to solicit as many unbiased opinions as you can.
Since you have had such a great interest in football, there might be an opportunity for you in that field. Would you perhaps be interested in coaching? Or working with athletes as an agent or financial adviser?
Speak also at length with your head coach and all of your team’s assistant coaches. They all know you well and will be interested in helping you in any way they can.
I suggest that you approach your quest for the next chapter of your life as you would a big football game.
Study your playbook; read your charts; watch tapes and videos of any fields that interest you. The great news is that you already possess a desire to succeed, as evidenced by your athletic successes, so do your best to channel that drive forward toward your next venture.