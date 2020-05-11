Dear Dr. Wallace:
My son is 13 and has always had difficultly learning. When he gets a C in a particular subject, my husband and I are happy because that is a passing grade.
He has been tested many times for various learning disabilities, but the result is always the same: He has a slightly below-average IQ.
Our son likes some of his classes, especially physical education. While he’s not good in math, he is an excellent athlete! If he can keep his grades up, he will be a good basketball and football player once he is in high school.
Lately, his math teacher has been pulling him out of physical education and making him study harder for math during that hour. I don’t like this idea. Do I have a legitimate complaint, or should I trust this teacher has his best interests at heart?
— Worried Mother
Dear Worried Mother: Yes, you do! Contact the principal, and chances are that this unacceptable practice will stop. If it does not stop, make an appointment to speak with the district superintendent.
It’s fine that your son’s math teacher is interested in wanting your son to do better in math, but he or she should not be adding more math time at the expense of his physical education.
A better solution would be to have a parent-teacher conference on how best to provide your son extra assistance with math at home. Perhaps you could hire a tutor rather than taking away his physical education time at school, which sends the wrong message; it comes off as a punishment to a young man who greatly values his physical education time.