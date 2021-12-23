Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 18 and my older sister is now 20. She has dated a lot of different guys, but none of them seem to last more than several weeks, or at best a few months. They all seem to me to fit into the same category, one I would call “losers” as they all don’t seem to have any plans in life, and they all just seem to want to live in the moment.
This is usually fine and even fun for her right at the start of each relationship, but inevitably things start to go downhill pretty quickly, she breaks up in the cycle repeats.
What will it take for my sister to find a more stable, long-term relationship? I’m really surprised and baffled as to why she continually does this.
— Puzzled Younger Sister, via email
Dear Puzzled Younger Sister: Maybe your sister’s not ready to find “the one” and settle down because she is not thinking that way herself. Your letter indicates that she seems to enjoy living in the moment just as much as her dates do, so change will likely only come about when she makes an adjustment to her own perspective.
Young men are often a bit immature compared to young women of the same age, so the odds are she’s continually being drawn to dates that are a bit immature when it comes to their life goals and desires.
Perhaps a way you can help her is to occasionally have discussions with her at a time when things are calm and steady between the two of you and ask her about her future plans while simultaneously sharing yours with her.