Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m an 18-year-old guy and I live in the greater Los Angeles area. My mother is an actress, and she’s been fortunate enough to get steady work in Hollywood over the last decade. She’s not a well-known name, but she has had occasional parts in several series and has worked pretty regularly for one particular production company that likes her work.
She acts under her maiden name, so my last name is not the same as her stage name. The last two years I’ve acted in our various high school productions, and until last week no one even knew at all that my mother was a professional actress.
However, a girl who just transferred into our school, and who has a lead role in our current production, saw my mom with me at our local mall this past weekend. She introduced herself to my mom and said she was a big fan, then she turned to me and asked me what I was doing hanging out with this famous actress! I felt a bit deflated because I almost made it all the way through high school without my “secret” being revealed.
What can I do now? This girl at my school has now made a big deal about my mom at my school and everyone now knows about her. I’m left now not knowing what to say about this. Any ideas?
— My mom’s an actress, via email
Dear My Mom’s An Actress: Simply tell your friends and even teachers that you wanted to be treated just the same as every other student trying out for a production at your school. Mention that you’re quite proud of your mother, but that you want to earn your own way in this field rather than seek to use your mother’s career to your advantage.
I trust the other students and even your teachers will respect this. And what’s best, you’ve already lived this for a few years. What you’ll be telling them will absolutely be the truth, and there’s nothing at all to worry about. Yes, you’ll probably now have to field a few dozen questions about your mother and her career, but smile and give your friends the answers. Continue to act low-key about your mother’s success and continue to work hard and be a team player when it comes to your high school acting.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a teen who lives in a mountain area of Idaho, and there’s still some snow on the ground. My mom always pesters me to wear a huge coat that she bought for me at Christmas, even on days when it’s nearly 40 degrees!
She’s always saying that I need to bundle up so that I don’t catch a cold, but the truth is, most of the time I’m not too cold unless the temperatures get down to the single digits or below zero. There are two reasons for this: one is that I’m used to the weather here, and the other is that I’ve mastered the art of wearing layers of light clothes.
In the winter or early spring when it’s still cold, I wear a short sleeve T-shirt and then a very light long sleeve pullover shirt over that. Then I wear a regular collared shirt and I’m pretty much good to go. Once in a while, I’ll add a light jacket, but I don’t need her massive parka to stay warm most of the time! Plus, I think her idea that I’ll catch a cold is way off base.
— Usually warm enough, via email
Dear Usually Warm Enough: First of all, I do agree with you that you don’t catch a cold from being exposed to cold weather or from being out in cold weather without enough insulation.
Viruses, not cold weather, cause colds and even the flu. Now regarding the rather large parka you received as a Christmas gift, make it a point to wear it occasionally so that it will bring a smile to your mother’s face when she sees you in it. You certainly don’t need to do this all of the time, but break it out here in there when the weather is a bit colder than normal.