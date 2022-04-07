Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a major procrastinator, and it’s starting to affect my life in terrible ways. I have a deeply ingrained habit of starting to study for tests or write papers just hours before I have an exam or an assignment due.
Last week, for the first time in my life, I failed to turn in a major term paper because I didn’t finish it in time. The damage this has done to my grade in that class is irreversible, and I most likely will not pass the course. I’m tired of pulling all-nighters, stressing myself out and doing sloppy work because I wait until the last minute to get things done.
The time pressure, however, seems to be the only thing that motivates me to work hard, and so I’m wondering how I can ever overcome procrastination when it’s what ultimately forces me to accomplish tasks?
— Waited too long,
via email
Dear Waited Too Long: Those who procrastinate often are considered lazy, even at times by themselves! But there are many other factors that could be in play including confusion about the project and its requirements, perfectionism, multitasking and even the fear of failure.
You can and should take some time to look at and study what you feel may be the reasons for your procrastination tendencies, but at some point, you need to move into the mindset and mode of dealing with it. There are a multitude of suggestions on this topic, and some of the best I feel are ones designed to simply get you moving well in advance of the dreaded “night before it’s due.”
Several days in advance of your next project’s due date, take out your calendar and schedule two 15-minute segments of time to work on it. Use a timer and stop the first day at the end of each 15 minutes that has been scheduled. This initial time can be used however you need it to be used to begin things. You may not actually write anything in the first or second segment, but you might need to gather research materials, for example, or need to read a text chapter with a highlight pen handy to gather information you’ll need later on.
The key is breaking your initial efforts down into small bites of time so the project won’t be intimidating. After the first day (where you hold to exactly 15 minutes per segment), feel free to expand the time a bit if you’re making progress and finding yourself in a groove.
Set realistic goals and be aware of the surroundings you’ll be in when you have your segments scheduled. Find a quiet place where you can concentrate, one that will not be conducive to having friends or family interrupt you.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I need to give an oral presentation in my college class and I’m beyond nervous. I’m a young lady who is quiet and almost never speaks up in class. Now I have this fear that I’ll crash and burn when it’s my turn in two weeks to give my presentation.
What can I do about this? Do you have any tips that might help me?
— Fearful, via email
Dear Fearful: Use notecards with just a few bullet points on them. Don’t write out your entire speech. This will allow you to maintain eye contact with your audience, which is an important factor in making a successful speech.
Remember that many other students will be experiencing similar butterflies to the ones that you’ll likely feel that day. Confidence is a key here. And the way to become confident is to practice your speech several times in front of a mirror so that you know your subject material well and so that you can work on eye contact. Once you practice well, you’ll know deep down that you can perform well in your class.
If appropriate, add one small, slight taste of humor. You can also speak to common experiences that you already know your classmates can relate to. Knowing your audience is another key, so don’t make your presentation too dry. Try to lighten your speech up just a little here and there to keep your audience engaged and interested.